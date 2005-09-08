So, will 2005 GT brakes bolt onto an SN95 or Fox????

This is more of a thread out of curiousity.



Was reading an article about drag brakes on an '05 that had detailed pictures. WHile looking at the pictures, i noticed the front spindle was VERY similar to an SN95 spindle. There were slight changes, but the major hard points for mounting were very similar to the 94-04 spindle design. It just stuck me that maybe the 2005 caliper and rotor would in fact bolt onto an SN95 spindle. The GT uses a 12.4" rotor, and large 2-piston calipers. This would put it VERY close to performing on par with the 13" Cobra setup. The GT's caliper features larger pistons and a larger pad sweep area. Maybe that would make up for the 0.6" of diameter lost to the Cobra units. The V6 Mustang gets 11.8" front brakes....still a lot bigger then the 94-04 10.9" Gt front disks.



Out back, again, VERY similar. I do beleive the mounting flange of the axle is different. The holes appear to be square and not staggared like on the 94-04. I couldn't be certain from the photo. Either way, the Mustang gets 11.8" rear disks...larger than the 94-98 Cobra. Unsure what axle lenghts you would need to make it work. The axle brackets are the same SN95 type appearing bracket. Perhaps an aftermarket company like North Cobra Race Cars can design a bracket to allow you to run GT 11.8" rear rotors on an pre-05 rear end with Fox or Sn95 lenght axles. The caliper appears to be the same varga style but with a different bridge.



Again, i don't plan on doing this swap, but i am curious since from photos it appears the parts are VERY similar. I don't beleive the front will be a very popular idea sinve 13" Cobra parts are more attractive in appearance. But 11.8 rear disks does sound attractive



If it was doable, it would add a 12.4"/11.8" rotor option to 94-04 Mustangs (and Foxes as well) which is a very respecable brake setup.



And remember this...the 2007 Shelby will come with 14" front disks and 13" rear disks. Imagine bolting those onto your SN95 or Fox