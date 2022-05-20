Social Media Pet Peeves

There are a few things that really irritate me on social media car sites. Is it just me or do you guys have things that bug you? The first one for me is this:



The post that starts out with "Delete if not Allowed". I am pretty sure the site or group moderator does not need the posters permission to "delete" if it is something not allowed, they will do it whether you told them they could or not. This line is often used on for example...a foxbody parts page......and the seller is selling.....oh I don't know, FOXBODY parts...why TF are they saying delete if not allowed????? Shut up and post your stuff.



The second one is this:



Someone posts a picture of their car, and it's usually a decent looking car, and they say....



"Here is my turd" or "Here is my piece of $hit", etc. Be proud! You wouldn't post a picture of your girl and she is decent looking and you say "Here is my ugly biatch"......So stop doing it to your car. I understand "Here is my work in progress", but not when you call your car something it obviously isn't just for attention.



Then this one: "If you ask if it is still available I will delete and block you. If it is up, it's available" You message and ask can I look at the car today or tomorrow? Response is "Sorry, sold it last week".



The rain here for the last two weeks probably has me irritable......perhaps......