1988 Mustang GT with 84k miles on body

Body is solid but could use paint job

- DSS built 351W, AFR 185s, H beam rods, very low miles on engine

- Victor Jr intake & Holley 750DP

- MSD distributor and 6AL

- BBK long tube headers, H-pipe, & Flowmasters

- Aluminum driveshaft

- Subframe connectors

- SVE 130 amp alt

- Original TKO with Pro 5.0 shifter

-Wild rides battle box upper and lower (not installed yet)

- Motorsport 3.73s (not installed yet)

No time to finish the car the way I would like to. Been sitting in the garage. Just fired it up.

$4,000

Chicago, IL