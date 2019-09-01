chomper351
New Member
-
- Dec 27, 2003
-
- 21
-
- 0
-
- 1
1988 Mustang GT with 84k miles on body
Body is solid but could use paint job
- DSS built 351W, AFR 185s, H beam rods, very low miles on engine
- Victor Jr intake & Holley 750DP
- MSD distributor and 6AL
- BBK long tube headers, H-pipe, & Flowmasters
- Aluminum driveshaft
- Subframe connectors
- SVE 130 amp alt
- Original TKO with Pro 5.0 shifter
-Wild rides battle box upper and lower (not installed yet)
- Motorsport 3.73s (not installed yet)
No time to finish the car the way I would like to. Been sitting in the garage. Just fired it up.
$4,000
Chicago, IL
