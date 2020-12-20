Sold my 94 GT convertible and buyer calls me next day with an issue

So I sold the 94 GT convertible to a guy lastnight, we test drove it for over an hour, I found a private road that’s shut down for through traffic and even showed him how good it launched, and did a donut for him for which he was incredibly impressed. Then drove it some more getting on it here and there pointing out that it never overheats or has any issues at all. Kid blew me up all night about how to do this and that, and even how to lock the doors then I get a message this morning saying “I’ve got a problem, the car overheated”. I immediately called him in anger telling him “I’ve drove that car from Arkansas to Colorado, I’ve taken it all day long in traffic, gone on weekend cruises with my wife, and never once has it ever overheated, and that I had replaced the thermostat and water pump as well”. He shows me the engine, there’s coolant everywhere, I asked him”hey did a coolant line come off or what cause there’s a lot of fluid under there”. He then went on to explain he automatically jumped in the car, without letting it set and warm up drove it around hot rodding it some to show out in front of his girl, and then jumped on the interstate. He said” I noticed the temp gauge get hot and pulled into a gas station to check it out and found the radiator hose had come off, so I reconnected it, and what do I need to do to add coolant”.‘ I explained the procedure, he couldn’t even find the expansion tank, or even the right cap to add coolant, he then said I can’t get the cap off the radiator. So I told him to put a towel over it, push down real hard, and turn counterclockwise. He still couldn’t do it, so I said then just wait till it cools and maybe the pressure will be off of it. He said the battery sounded like it was low when trying to start. I said did you check the battery connections, of course he said no, he checked the negative cable and it was somehow loose eventhough I triple checked everything yesterday before showing it to him, he gets in car I saw the rear view mirror lights on, asked him hey why are those lights on. He said oh I guess cause the doors open, I said no they don’t come on unless you turn them on. He said he didn’t turn them on but I know I dang sure didn’t leave them on. Anyways long story short, he said well it smokes some when I first started it up and going down the interstate. I said what’s the temp up there, he said ugghhhhh it’s 28, I said hmm have you never seen anyone’s exhaust blowing out condensation driving down the road in below freezing weather. I made sure lastnight I put on the bill of sale sold AS IS, that way this crap doesn’t turn around on me. He’s a guy who’s in his mid 20’s and knows nothing about cars, or listened to anything I had said the night before. He never did text me back as of yet, or FaceTime me(which I never do), I can guarantee you this if he messed it up, it’s on him. I made sure to have my brother there during the transaction because I wanted to have a witness to the transaction and the test drive. When I signed the bill of sale I made up I made sure to add in sold AS IS, had the dude sign it, then my brother signed it as a witness.

Moral of the story, if you sale a old sports car to a young, uneducated kid who doesn’t know where his own rear view mirror is then be sure to add AS IS in case they blow something up