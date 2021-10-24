Fox Soleniod trigger wire

C

chas sr

New Member
Oct 24, 2021
1
0
0
67
Campbellford Ontario
1992 LX with LS swap ,ignition from MSD box off of crank sensor, with its own power supply,using ignition key to start,fender start soleniod replaced, good ground, new starterwith good ground,engine has good ground,new ignition slide switch,trouble is trigger wire to fender soleniod has no power or low power causing fender soleniod to chatter and starterturn engine over slow or not at all,car was and is an auto trans car,does the trigger wire get its power directly from ignition slide switch ,any thoughts please,thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Ac Help
Replies
11
Views
373
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
must86
M
8
Electrical no start no crank no power. help please
Replies
6
Views
208
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
A
01 Gt no start
Replies
0
Views
46
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
americanmuscle24
A
D
1986 mustang lx 5.0 swap won’t stArt
Replies
7
Views
333
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
drew536390
D
N
Engine Stalling and then no start? 86 5.0
Replies
14
Views
253
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
Top Bottom