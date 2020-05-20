Solenoid help

5spdvertnoairbags

New Member
May 16, 2020
Russellville, ar
89 vert gt 5.0 5spd

When I bought the car the solenoid was removed and all the wires leading up to it were cut because some installed a mini starter. I’m trying to go back to a solenoid set up. My new solenoid has 4 posts 2 large and 2 small. I’ve got no clue what wires to put where an still use the mini starter that’s on the car.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
 

