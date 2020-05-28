Solenoid issue?

1977 w/302 and C4. Just putting this car back together after a complete mechanical tear down and restoration. I’m having problems getting the car to turn over. At first it wouldn’t do anything. I traced it back to the neutral safety switch being out of adjustment. Then, the sokk Olo enough would click rapidly, but not engage the starter. Again, some multimeter work led me to reduced voltage on the starter side of the solenoid when I turned the key to start...bad battery. Installed new battery, now, voltage is good, no drop when starting, but the solenoid still just clicks rapidly but won’t engage the starter. Both the starter and solenoid are new. Bad solenoid maybe? My good multimeter that allows me to check continuity is on the fritz, so I haven’t been able to check the continuity.



Thoughts?