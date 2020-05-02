1989FoxFan
Member
-
- Jan 19, 2020
-
- 35
-
- 2
-
- 8
-
- 17
Hello, I am looking for parts to replace my convertible top. I am wondering if I should do the pads and the cables or just the cables and use gorilla tape on the pre existing pads. I decided to ask the people on here for suggestions.
By the way, is this guy named Jim Weaver out of South Carolina still rebuilding the top motors?
Any help would be appreciated,
Thanks
1989FoxFan
By the way, is this guy named Jim Weaver out of South Carolina still rebuilding the top motors?
Any help would be appreciated,
Thanks
1989FoxFan