Interior and Upholstery [Solved!] Should I replace the pads and cables for my top

1989FoxFan

Jan 19, 2020
Hello, I am looking for parts to replace my convertible top. I am wondering if I should do the pads and the cables or just the cables and use gorilla tape on the pre existing pads. I decided to ask the people on here for suggestions.
By the way, is this guy named Jim Weaver out of South Carolina still rebuilding the top motors?

Any help would be appreciated,

Thanks

1989FoxFan
 

