Revised 21 Sep 2012 to correct the description of the process that sets the code and include Thermactor Air System diagram.

Revised 25 May 2019 to re-order paragraph sequence and add lean burn description for newer cars

For 94-95 cars: the colors are different. The White/Red wire (TAB control) is White/Orange (Pin 31 on the PCM). The Green/Black wire (TAD control) should be Brown (pin 34 at the PCM). Thanks to HISSIN50 for this tip.