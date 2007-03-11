Some pictures of my project... The Mustang SHO

yep, the v6 trannys are all 300ft/lb rated and all have the longer input shaft used in the SN95 chasis which is needed in my swap because I have to make a 1/2" adapter plate that goes between the tranny and the aerostar bellhousing...as for the pilot bushing I have to use a bushing and not a bearing simply because I have to have the bushing machined down to fit inside the SHO crank, and if I used a bearing(which I have by the way...one from a 5.0) the rollers on the bearing will not survive...too much material has to be taken...but since a bushing doesnt have rollers it doesnt have that problem



by using two "front" exhaust manifolds the engine should just barely clear the shock towers in the 66 with about 1/4" clearance on either side...with some judicious notching and solid engine mounts I should be able to make it work...at this point the only thing keeping me from test fitting the engine is I plan to convert to a TCP rack and pinion setup to minimize oil pan issues(and for better steering) but since I dont have a rack yet I dont know exactly where the rack will set...I hear it bolts in place of the front crossmember? anyone know whether this is true?



wiring...for me the simplest part...I plan to run the engine off of MegaSquirt using EDIS-6, since I'm an old hand at MegaSquirt its a minor issue at worst(yes, I prefer a good speed density system to mass air...as long as I have full control of that system)



anyway, I get ahead of myself, I need to tackle the pilot bushing and clutch setup next, thanks for the support guys...also keep any suggestions coming, I can always use help