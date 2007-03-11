wicked93gs
Some pictures of my project... The Mustang SHO(updated w/pictures 5/27/07)
or project frankenstang as I like to call it...first order of business is converting a '95 Taurus SHO FWD engine to RWD, a 3.0L 24 valve DOHC v6 producing 220HP in stock form...pretty much the same as a 289 but producing 60ft/lb of torque less...but also weighing 150lbs less and since its able to rev to 8000rpm much better able to take full advantage of the t-5s gear ratios
my engine bay
my engine of choice
this is the bellhousing from a 93 aerostar....the only RWD bellhousing that will bolt up to the SHO engine....with certain...modifications anyway..
the engine and bellhousing together finally
the project comes together...next step is to source 94- 06 v6 mustang manual tranny to work with...and a mustang II 2.8L clutch disc...a SHO clutch...SHO throw out bearing and a 289 pilot bushing and get the engine and tranny all bolted up and working together(psst, donations are always accepted...lol) then the hard part will be out of the way...then I'll get to tackle the intake manifold orientation(or mayble a custom manifold if I'm feeling brave)
