Some things did not age will on the Foxbody Mustang.

Having owned a bunch of foxes from over the last 25 or so years, there are some things that at one point just looked GREAT! but now just look old fashioned and out of place. 2 things that really stand out to me are the saleen wing and the cobra r wheels. I've put the saleen wing on like 5 different cars over the years, now I find myself removing them. With the exception of an actual saleen, they just don't look as good. Same goes for cobra r wheels, what once was the greatest wheel you could get, no looks out of place and generic. Anyone else feel this way? What are some trends that didn't stand the test of time in your eyes?