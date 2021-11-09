Some things did not age will on the Foxbody Mustang.

C

ChaseRoads

Member
Oct 29, 2020
29
11
13
39
midwestern america
Having owned a bunch of foxes from over the last 25 or so years, there are some things that at one point just looked GREAT! but now just look old fashioned and out of place. 2 things that really stand out to me are the saleen wing and the cobra r wheels. I've put the saleen wing on like 5 different cars over the years, now I find myself removing them. With the exception of an actual saleen, they just don't look as good. Same goes for cobra r wheels, what once was the greatest wheel you could get, no looks out of place and generic. Anyone else feel this way? What are some trends that didn't stand the test of time in your eyes?
 

Attachments

  • wail.jpg
    wail.jpg
    18.1 KB · Views: 0
  • rrrrr.jpg
    rrrrr.jpg
    14.5 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mansour.aref
Fox The build - 4eyed Fox - Stoppie Montoya
Replies
24
Views
782
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
opihinalu
Progress Thread Starting a progress thread for my 86 GT.
Replies
7
Views
291
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
91TwighlightGT
Favorite Fox Bodystyle
Replies
76
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
89GTRound2
Tire Fitment, With Pictures. Post your 10.5 wheel/tire combos
Replies
15
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
joeblow5_0
J
Realblaxxican
My New-to-me 1989 GT (Tips, suggestions, advice all welcome)
Replies
13
Views
787
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Realblaxxican
Realblaxxican
Top Bottom