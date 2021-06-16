Someone stole my cats off 98 gt!

M

Mustangqueen1

New Member
May 13, 2021
4
0
0
39
Oregon
I have 3 98 mustangs a gt, gt vert, and v6. I have to put a new tranny in the coupe gt, been working at it slowly, but it's parked at a friend's house, today I realized the section of the exhaust with the catylitic convertors are gone, so are most of the tranny pan bolts and the hood prop. And it just so happens that half the tranny mount and o2 sensors and a few other bolts were still attached. I'm not too happy about this. My goal was to get all 3 running but I'm starting to think the v6 may be a parts car. But of course, the only part that is different is that the v6 has a single exhaust pipe and the gt's have dual exhaust. I don't want to have to buy new ones, so if I switch to single from the dual, what is the difference going to be?
 

Attachments

  • 20210527_124150.jpg
    20210527_124150.jpg
    425.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210527_124212.jpg
    20210527_124212.jpg
    379.4 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20210405-083802_Chrome.jpg
    Screenshot_20210405-083802_Chrome.jpg
    111.1 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
98 mustang gt auto to manual conv
Replies
0
Views
188
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Drizzydrew
D
S
5.0 Coyote swap 98 mustang gt
Replies
0
Views
279
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
superman44
S
T
99 V6 vs GT
Replies
19
Views
903
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Neuron
Neuron
M
98 gt wiring questions
Replies
2
Views
214
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
tsemmett
tsemmett
Misti
2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6
Replies
20
Views
750
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
stormsedge
S
Top Bottom