Someone stole my cats off 98 gt!

I have 3 98 mustangs a gt, gt vert, and v6. I have to put a new tranny in the coupe gt, been working at it slowly, but it's parked at a friend's house, today I realized the section of the exhaust with the catylitic convertors are gone, so are most of the tranny pan bolts and the hood prop. And it just so happens that half the tranny mount and o2 sensors and a few other bolts were still attached. I'm not too happy about this. My goal was to get all 3 running but I'm starting to think the v6 may be a parts car. But of course, the only part that is different is that the v6 has a single exhaust pipe and the gt's have dual exhaust. I don't want to have to buy new ones, so if I switch to single from the dual, what is the difference going to be?