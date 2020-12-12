something shorted- car wont start - where do i start looking?

Hi all,

95 gt

car was driving, but not well, some pops and backfires. I drove the car yesterday and it was fine, no problems.

opened the hood, checked timing, it was a little erratic. turned it off and tried to start it again and there was a bit of smoke near the battery area. I was in the car, nephew was at the engine and saw the smoke, so I can't explain if it was a ton or not, but he said it wasn't much. the timing light was connected when this was all happening.

the car didn't start, didn't even crank after the smoke.

Looking around, we found that a spark plug wire was laying on the header and was melted a bit, and there were marks on the header that could be the results of arcing (not sure). the plug wire did come off of the plug. probably why the pops and backfires were happening. I didn't think to check those first because I had recently checked they were all connected.



now when I try to start the car, it doesn't crank at all. just a click sometimes, and sometimes nothing happens as if there wasn't even a battery connected.

sometimes the dash lights come on normally, sometimes they don't.

when the key is in the power position, there is a clicking noise in the back near the fuel cutoff switch. I disconnected the cutoff switch and the clicking noise was still there.

the underhood light was very dim (like, very very dim, barely lit) and was pulsing in sync with the clicking noise.



I checked all the fuses in the box near the battery. they were all good. I pulled the 3 relays in that same box and looked at them, nothing looked burnt (i don't know what else I can do to test them). there must be more fuses somewhere, I will check them once I figure out where they are (and if they exist), but because the dash lights come on sometimes and sometimes they don't, it seems like not a fuse issue?



Car has an MSD ignition box, I disconnected and bypassed that and it didn't change anything.



so, my guess is that whatever the voltage is that is in the plug wires jumped to the header and damaged something electrical. my question is, is there a best place to start looking, or do I just have to check everything?



the battery is disconnected now.



Thanks for any suggestions