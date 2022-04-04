The Portland swap meet was this past weekend. Back in the day it was the second largest swap meet on the west coast. I am not sure where it ranks now. To do it right and see everything you need 2-3 days. This was the first time in two years that it was going to happen, and since I have a new toy I figured I would go and see if I could find a few things that the car needed. Nope..... There were very few foxbody parts there. I mean a very few. There was a little SN95. There was a decent amount of early Mustang stuff but not nearly as much as say 10 years ago. I saw more RAM truck stuff and new mini cooper stuff than I saw mustang. I was disappointed to say the least.



Instead of going back yesterday, I decided to finish taking out the interior of the 89 so I could assess the damage to the seat and floor pan. I know my 86 like the back of my hand but it has been a while since I have taken apart a 87+ car so it was a bit of a learning curve again. I got the carpet out and was presently surprised. I figured the floor pan would be cracked like the one on my Saleen was but I didnt see any issues with that. The front seat support channel is worse for wear though. I cut a pieces from one of my parts cars like 8 years ago and gave it to my buddy but he never got around to put it in. Carpet was a little damp on the drivers side though so I will have to look into that and see if I can find where the water came from. So far no build sheet.



My neighbor buddy was going to weld in the patch yesterday but it took me longer than expected to get the interior out. By that time it was too late so hopefully later this week he can do that for me. At the same time, I am going to put subframe connectors on it. I have a set of old school Kenny brown super subs that I was saving for another car. I am going to use them on this one instead.



This is where I am at today.