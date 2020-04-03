Sooooo just curious on your guys opinion

So. Cara been sitting in my front driveway for a couple days, not being driven. I look out the window and see a squirrel crawl from under my car near my engine. Go to pop the hood and there’s a squirrel nest on top on my coil packs. Chewed up only 1 coil and the wires connecting it and the pink pigtail to the side. I bought a new coil and am going to fix that one. But I couldn’t find the pink connector at autozone. Am I going to have to buy a new wire harness for the entire thing? What is the pink connector called and used for?