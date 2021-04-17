Soot from tailpipes

I have read some Q and A on this subject but asking again based on my situation.

When I start my 71 Mach 1 with 351 Windsor (yes small block Windsor not Cleveland) with Summit 4bbl carb. I notice some black soot on my concrete, pic attached.

It stops after warmed up. As most know from previous posts I am by far not a mechanic.

I did get power back to my electric choke with some great help from a forum user and think I have it adjusted correctly. Closes when cold and gradually opens as it warms up. Idle drops with a little flick of the gas peddle.

Any thoughts and suggestions?