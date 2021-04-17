Soot from tailpipes

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
123
4
18
Fort Worth, TX
I have read some Q and A on this subject but asking again based on my situation.
When I start my 71 Mach 1 with 351 Windsor (yes small block Windsor not Cleveland) with Summit 4bbl carb. I notice some black soot on my concrete, pic attached.
It stops after warmed up. As most know from previous posts I am by far not a mechanic.
I did get power back to my electric choke with some great help from a forum user and think I have it adjusted correctly. Closes when cold and gradually opens as it warms up. Idle drops with a little flick of the gas peddle.
Any thoughts and suggestions?
 

Attachments

  • 747E5A79-CCAD-47B1-924D-8FCD2C0D3BE8.jpeg
    747E5A79-CCAD-47B1-924D-8FCD2C0D3BE8.jpeg
    496.8 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Choke Plate not functioning correctly
Replies
15
Views
680
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
J
Choke plate not functioning
Replies
7
Views
269
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
J
Adjusting Idle
Replies
0
Views
166
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
E
notice soot or blowback from exhaust on the ground, is it normal?
Replies
6
Views
928
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
QuentinBarnes
Q
S
New from FL
Replies
1
Views
118
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom