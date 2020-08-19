Other than the odd one appearing from time to time on eBay, anyone have a source for a proper molded hood pad for a Foxbody? The pad on my '87 is looking a little ragged above the battery, but I don't want a flat one, or one with a "pony" logo, or rhinestones that light up, just the correct original molded type.



I don't want to take it off, either. No idea what's lurking behind that 33-year-old pad, plus I don't want the wire for the hood light hanging in the breeze.



Thanks!