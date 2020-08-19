Fox Source for replacement molded hood pad?

CtCarl

CtCarl

Active Member
Apr 27, 2002
55
10
28
Southern Connecticut
Other than the odd one appearing from time to time on eBay, anyone have a source for a proper molded hood pad for a Foxbody? The pad on my '87 is looking a little ragged above the battery, but I don't want a flat one, or one with a "pony" logo, or rhinestones that light up, just the correct original molded type.

I don't want to take it off, either. No idea what's lurking behind that 33-year-old pad, plus I don't want the wire for the hood light hanging in the breeze.

Thanks!
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,385
5,620
193
polk county florida
And once you remove it it never goes back the same and seems to deteriorate very quickly.
I looked for a replacement for mine several years ago with no results.
 
