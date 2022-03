Are there any good sources on the web for PDF versions of the factory shop manuals and wiring diagrams? I've looked at the ones for sale on Ebay, but these seem really sketchy and most of them are from over-seas sellers. I have print copies for all of the factory manuals, but sometimes it's nice to have them in PDF form to only print out what I need and not worry about getting them covered in oily fingerprints in the garage.