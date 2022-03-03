Source for window cranks

Does anyone know of a source for getting window cranks for the Mustang II? Both of mine are stripped out. I tried to use some off of my 69 F100 which I believe are the same as the early Mustangs and they fit the regulator but rub on the door panels when cranking up or down. So obviously that won't work. The part number of my originals is D6DB6623348. I was able to find a few originals on Google but the sellers want around $50 for one. That's ridiculous. I'm not building a concourse all original show car. I'd be fine with some Dorman replacements. When I search Mustang II window cranks, I get the older Mustang cranks. If I search the Ford part number, I only get the overpriced originals. I'd be fine with some aftermarket ones. I just need to make sure they have the same shape as the originals so they don't rub my door panels. My panels are nice and I don't want them getting messed up by the window cranks. So my question is, has anyone found a reasonably priced aftermarket replacement window crank that works?