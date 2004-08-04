Southside Machines install questions...

302efi

302efi

Member
Mar 16, 2003
273
0
16
38
Sunny Florida
accwarrior.corral.net
Southside Machine bars install questions...

I know they went out of busniess awhile back but does anybody have a link to the instructions ???

I bought these off of a friend and I'm not to sure how they bolt onto the rear axle. Here is a pic of them installed on my friends car, but I think hes missing a bolt right ?

lower_rears.jpg
 

blksn955.o

blksn955.o

Founding Member
Mar 15, 2002
3,263
0
66
42
st.louis mo 314
Visit site
I have my ssm lift bar instructions loaded onty my desktop, I will email them to the email addy in the lower part of your post (in the sig). IF this is not your email address PM me your address and I will send them that way.

THe ones on that link are not ssm lift bars for a mustang as we dont have a leaf spring setup.
 
ironmedic

ironmedic

New Member
Mar 18, 2003
1,361
0
0
40
Puyallup, WA
www.geocities.com
its pretty straight forward. the only catch is that you need to take those little plates and drill a hole through it (and the axle) and install the big bolt. dont forget that part! also dont forget to put in the cylinder spacer between the big bolt too!

i drove around for a week without drilling that hole and putting in that other bolt and it made a major mess! the car would squat pretty hard and it sucked. dont forget to get an adjustable pinion snubber and set it accordingly.
 
302efi

302efi

Member
Mar 16, 2003
273
0
16
38
Sunny Florida
accwarrior.corral.net
IronMedic said:
its pretty straight forward. the only catch is that you need to take those little plates and drill a hole through it (and the axle) and install the big bolt. dont forget that part! also dont forget to put in the cylinder spacer between the big bolt too!

i drove around for a week without drilling that hole and putting in that other bolt and it made a major mess! the car would squat pretty hard and it sucked. dont forget to get an adjustable pinion snubber and set it accordingly.
You mean drilling the 7/16 hole in the axle and control arm bracket after I set the pinion angle, right ??

I got it all put back together except for the drilling the hole and putting in the 7/16 bolts, I plan on doing that tomorrow :nice:
 
86Cobra

86Cobra

Founding Member
Jun 6, 2000
2,064
1
0
Phoenix, AZ
One more thing, you absolutely have to weld the seams between the vertical Southside flanges and the stock control arm brackets. I'm talking about the seam between the two bolts in the picture.

If you don't, the bolts from flange to bracket will hollow out the holes.

I've been running Southsides for 8 years on two different Mustangs. Trust me on this one. Weld them.
 
NoSloCoupes

NoSloCoupes

"I would do anything for a FREE muffler"
Founding Member
Mar 4, 2000
2,705
2
58
Clinton,IL
stangnet.cardomain.com
86Cobra said:
One more thing, you absolutely have to weld the seams between the vertical Southside flanges and the stock control arm brackets. I'm talking about the seam between the two bolts in the picture.

If you don't, the bolts from flange to bracket will hollow out the holes.

I've been running Southsides for 8 years on two different Mustangs. Trust me on this one. Weld them.
Absolutely weld them! Not only did it wallow out the holes, from all the movement the bolts break! This was about 8 years ago on a 93 cobra with just exhaust and gears as mods, and it happened on the street...i couldn't believe it. When it went back to the shop to get fixed, the guy told him the welder was across the shop and he didn't want to go get. :nonono:

Needless to say my buddy took it to another place and had them welded up.
 
ironmedic

ironmedic

New Member
Mar 18, 2003
1,361
0
0
40
Puyallup, WA
www.geocities.com
yeah i should get mine welded too. i dont do any hard core driving in my stang. after i put mine up, i didnt do a pinion angle set. i just put that bolt in there. if u dont put the 7/16 bolt in there, you will see what happens. the car will squat like its taking a dump and it will sway a bit. if u put that bolt in, you will feel those lift bars grab and go! its an awesome feeling!
 
302efi

302efi

Member
Mar 16, 2003
273
0
16
38
Sunny Florida
accwarrior.corral.net
I got them in and all but I got one more question...

Are they suppose to clunk ??

When I take off they make a clunk sound like somethings loose. I think I heard some people say that this is normal, but I'm not sure ?
 
86Cobra

86Cobra

Founding Member
Jun 6, 2000
2,064
1
0
Phoenix, AZ
They do tend to be noisier than other control arms. Depending on the rest of your suspension setup they can clunk.
 
302efi

302efi

Member
Mar 16, 2003
273
0
16
38
Sunny Florida
accwarrior.corral.net
I just went out and took a look at it and since I never got time to drill the holes and put the 7/16 bolts before I drove the car, the clunking I heard was brackets moving back and forth when drove and stoped...

I guess I should have put them 2 bolts in before I drove it :)
 
