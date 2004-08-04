Southside Machines install questions...

86Cobra said: One more thing, you absolutely have to weld the seams between the vertical Southside flanges and the stock control arm brackets. I'm talking about the seam between the two bolts in the picture.



If you don't, the bolts from flange to bracket will hollow out the holes.



I've been running Southsides for 8 years on two different Mustangs. Trust me on this one. Weld them. Click to expand...

Absolutely weld them! Not only did it wallow out the holes, from all the movement the bolts break! This was about 8 years ago on a 93 cobra with just exhaust and gears as mods, and it happened on the street...i couldn't believe it. When it went back to the shop to get fixed, the guy told him the welder was across the shop and he didn't want to go get.Needless to say my buddy took it to another place and had them welded up.