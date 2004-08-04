Southside Machines install questions...

302efi
Southside Machine bars install questions...
I know they went out of busniess awhile back but does anybody have a link to the instructions ???
I bought these off of a friend and I'm not to sure how they bolt onto the rear axle. Here is a pic of them installed on my friends car, but I think hes missing a bolt right ?
