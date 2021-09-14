Spare connector near Power Distribution Box

JKessler00
New Member
-
- Sep 14, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 39
Hi all. I thought I was already a member. I've been lurking for years.
Maybe I'm not using the right terms but I cannot seem to find any other threads to help me identify a spare connector near my power distribution box (bottom of pic) under the hood of my '96 3.8/4.2. What is this for?
Maybe I'm not using the right terms but I cannot seem to find any other threads to help me identify a spare connector near my power distribution box (bottom of pic) under the hood of my '96 3.8/4.2. What is this for?