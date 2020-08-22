You could custom fabricate a thin aluminum panel. Glue thin carpet to both sides leaving about an inch excess around the edges. Have a carpet shop sew embroider the edge all the way around. That is a fairly good option for a useable panel. Great idea about the wing nuts that have been a problem forever. I have fixed tens of these. I used to weld bolts to the square metal nut that is in the center of the broken plastic. Looks like hell but you can get the spare out