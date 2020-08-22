Fox Spare Tire Well Cleanup, or The "May-As-Wells" Will Get You Every Time

CtCarl

CtCarl

Active Member
Apr 27, 2002
58
11
28
Southern Connecticut
I was cleaning the interior of my '87 LX when I noticed that the jute felt padding in the hatch was looking kind of decrepit, so I thought I'd replace it with a modern Mohawk felt-and-latex rug pad, $22 for a 3x8' piece, more than enough to make two layers of padding.
SAM_5982.JPG
Right off the bat, I was staring at that shiatty fiberboard spare tire cover that I've always hated. I don't think I've ever carried anything heavier than an angel food cake back there, and still it was all bowed and made these "I'm very weak" cracking sounds just trying to lift it up with the felt padding on top of it. Time for that thing to go! But what to replace it with?

Well, plywood, obviously. Right? On my S197, I used the fiberboard as a template, cut a piece of 3/8" plywood, and attached it to the fiberboard with glue and screws. This resolved that problem where everybody loses that little plastic cap that's supposed to support the center of the fiberboard, and your spare tire bolt ends up punching a hole through the fiberboard and your carpeting. No fear of that now, it's good and strong. And the plywood is covered by the fiberboard and the carpet, so it looks finished and presentable.

Great, except the Fox is a completely different animal. The spare tire cover and the felt padding are just sort of thrown in there. In fact, the only thing that keeps the cover in place (other than the sheer weight of all those layers of jute felt) are these two alignment pins, which look like plastic but are actually made from unobtainium. And the fiberboard cover has a metal brace stapled to it that's supposed to keep it from sagging (it doesn't), making it tough to simply attach another layer of stronger material, because if you want the layers to fit flush, you'd have to pull all the staples and remove the brace, probably shredding the ancient fiberboard in the process.

Fine, I thought, I'll just replace the fiberboard with plywood. But I just didn't like the idea of picking up the carpet and padding and seeing, well, plywood. I wanted a material that was smooth and finished-looking, like the original.

Seemed like the best idea was hardboard or Masonite. Like the original, it has one smooth, finished side and one textured side that provides a little bit of grip but won't damage the painted hatch floor. I figured 3/8" would be perfect...just strong enough but not too heavy.

Turns out, unless you work in a lumberyard...a big one...3/8" or thicker Masonite is very hard to find, unless you want to special order a whole skid of it and turn out Foxbody spare tire covers for a living.

1/2" MDF looked like a pretty solid choice. Smooth and finished-looking, and plenty strong. But really heavy, and when you're leaning way over the hatch to pick that thing up by the side of the road, you don't want the extra weight. So I came up with a compromise; Ultra-Light MDF. Pricey at $30 for a 4x8 sheet, but otherwise, just what the doctor ordered. So I used the original board as a template, cut out a new one, and transferred the alignment pins over.
IMG_20200818_175606137.jpg
Since the MDF is smooth on both sides, I wanted something with a tiny bit of grip to protect the paint and hold the cover in place, so I picked up some Frost King 3/4 x 3/16" closed cell foam tape for the underside.
Frost King Weatherseal.jpg IMG_20200818_180921187.jpg
Now that I finally had gotten rid of that cover that's been irritating me since Reagan was President, I decided it was time to swap in an aluminum Cobra spare too.
IMG_20200818_181126928.jpg
At some point in the past, the plastic spare tire wing nut had broken. I picked up a brand new one from Ford, and it was sitting there in the little blue and white bag. But that cheesy, plastic toy just didn't look right on top of that beautiful aluminum wheel. I decided that there had to be an all-metal wing nut I could use instead, that wouldn't dry out and crack like an old twig. I found a polished, all-metal Gibraltar SC-13P2 8mm wing nut meant for a drum set. Bonus: A set of two was cheaper than one Ford plastic wing nut.
Gibraltar Wing Nut.jpg
Anyway, thought I'd share the details in case any other Fox owners wanted an upgrade for their spare tire cover that was as original-looking as possible, but would still let you carry cargo in the hatch. And also to serve as a reminder, no matter how small the project starts out, watch out for the may-as-wells.

IMG_20200821_204643534.jpg
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L 95 GT Spare Tire Setup Pictures? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
ncaruso Wheels-Tires Third flat tire in a row - finally ordered a spare tire! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
S Need help with trunk/spare tire assembly 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Mustang5L5 Do you keep a spare tire in your car? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 57
R For Sale Spare Tire and Wheel 2012 Mustang V6 Wheels Tires Brakes 0
M Spare Tire Originality 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
T Spare tire kit for 2018 GT with 20 inch wheels 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
F Looking for Spare Tire 2017 Mustang The Welcome Wagon 2
T spare tire 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
S Spare Tire & Wheel 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
bchampion Spare Tire Question 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 11
B Will Spare Tire Kit Work?? 2012 V6 Stang 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
G Spare Tire For 5 Lug Conversions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
P Spare Tire 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
7upstang91 Fuel Cell (spare Tire) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Joe Kent (5.0 Joe) Fox Spare Tire Cover 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
S Spare Tire Kit? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
P Need Spare Tire The Welcome Wagon 1
GTMAXX Spare Tire 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 0
thehueypilot Spare Tire Question 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
S How To Replace Spare Tire In Back 2006 Mustang Trunk? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
O Location Of Spare Tire Hold Down Bracket On 67 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
Jack Forrest spare tire kit 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
Z Expired 79-98 Fox body spare tire cover, new! Interior Exterior Parts 0
D Expired Wanted - Spare Wheel & Tire - 05 GT Wheels Tires Brakes 0
gearheadboy Do You Haul A Spare Tire? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 38
NIKwoaC Expired 4 Lug Spare Wheel And Tire Wheels Tires Brakes 15
bobs67's Spare Tire 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
MustangJen518 No spare tire?? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 21
zinsavage123 ft- cobra r's+spares on dr's ALL ON TIRES GREAT SHAPE AND TREAD Wheels Tires Brakes 2
M Anyone have a Fiberglass enclosure in spare tire well? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
J does anyone have a pic of the spare tire and jack? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
E Need spare tire help please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Spare tire 02 Stang Best offer Wheels Tires Brakes 0
Mustang5L5 Spare tire questions 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
Mustang5L5 5-lug Spare Tires....whatcha got?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
rhood Spare tire 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 7
C Speaker in Spare Tire Spot Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
fivespeedsteed 5 lug spare tire cobra brakes 15 or 16 inch 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
white07gt-cs Spare tire for big brakes 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
D Need to find a replacement Spare tire cover for vert. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Quick Pony spare tire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Quick Pony spare tire 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
NeoConMan Will 18" tires fit in spare storage? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
rd 18 in Wheel and Brake spare tire 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
B Do you have a loose board covering your spare tire in the trunk? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
bdepedro Spare tire & trac loc rear Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
2000xp8 Spare tire cover question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
O Spare tire mounting bracket Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
Spro Spare tire upgrade 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom