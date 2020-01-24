Spark plug gap on 351w

I have a 1994 v6 sn95 with gt swapped t5, driveshaft and rear diff. It has a 1994 351w in it with gt40p heads. It will be running a holley carb once the carb is rebuilt. I was curious what gap my spark plugs need to be at. I was reading forms and it say a 1994 351w has 0.042- 0.046 gap but I want to make sure with the modification that is done to it since the headers are in the way of the spark plugs and it's a pain in the butt to get to the 7th cylinder plug