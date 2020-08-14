Spark plug socket?

Sep 27, 2019
I was going to attempt changing my spark plugs today, got new boots and the suggested champion plugs all ready to go. I can't find a socket to get the old plugs out. My 5/8 plug socket just spins on the plug like it's to small and the next size up socket won't even fit in the hole to reach the plug. I did stick some needle nose pliers on the plug tip to make sure it wasn't broken or already loose and it's still nice and tight. I even removed the rubber boot from the socket in case that was too tight. On the plus side, the old boots were in really good shape and the bores were really clean. I'm really hoping the previous owner had the crappy oem plugs switched out before.
 

