I just use a couple of black zip ties to keep mine where they need to go. Had the looms on one car and they looked great but took up too much space and were a pain in the ass when it came to swapping plugs. Just my .02.



Heat shields are really nice "if" you need them. I do not use them on the 331 in the Coupe or the 351 in the TBrid and it has 1-7/8" primary custom long tubes. I usually see them when guys have blowers, turbos, or other things that make the space tight and hotter. If you are burning plug wires around the manifold area then you either need to reroute your wires or use the sleeves.