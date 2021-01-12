spark plug wires, what are we using these days?

i used to buy 9mm ford motorsport wires 20 years ago or so.

truth be told i dont know that i liked the quality too much, they seemed to break too easily, but i dont have anything to compare against to know if i am being unfair.

so, the wires i have now (same 9mm ford motorsports), and they are damaged in spots, want to replace, but i dont necessarily want to just run out and get the motorsports wires again if there are better options out there.

looking for opinions.

i dont know if it matters, but 95 gt and has cam, heads, intake, vortech/msd ignition control module thing, stock ignition coil



thanks