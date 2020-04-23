Spartan Lambda Controller 2

It is not clear how to connect the Megasquirt & a separate dedicated gauge.
He says:
Spartan 2 is equipped with both an analog Linear Output and Simulated Narrowband Output that is compatible with most gauges, ECUs, dataloggers, etc.
I don't know what this means: "Simulated Narrowband Output that is compatible with most gauges."

This is the gauge, analog only input with digital readout.

DB Gauges: Air Fuel Ratio Guage

DB-Blue and DB-Red are Air/Fuel Ratio Guages. DB gauges feature a 3 character LED display and
www.innovatemotorsports.com
 

