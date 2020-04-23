Spartan Lambda Controller 2

DB Gauges: Air Fuel Ratio Guage DB-Blue and DB-Red are Air/Fuel Ratio Guages. DB gauges feature a 3 character LED display and

It is not clear how to connect the Megasquirt & a separate dedicated gauge.He says:I don't know what this means: "Simulated Narrowband Output that is compatible with most gauges."This is the gauge, analog only input with digital readout.