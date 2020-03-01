Spartan Wide Band install

Can somebody check my wiring and make sure I’m not gonna burn something up. Wiring up my wide and putting my PiMPxs in. Read over another thread and decided to use the old O2 sensor and cut the connector off. Using the veryuseful.com wiring schematic I wired the connector I cut off to the spartan wideband controller as follows. Red wire from the controller to the ignition run circuit. The green wire from controller to pin 29 on connector. The white and black wire from the controller I twisted together and connected to the ground on the connector plug. Is this right?