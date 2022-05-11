Speaker Upgrade With stock radio

Hey guys! so i’m aware speaker and radio upgrades in fox bodies have been done countless times, i had an aftermarket radio in my 88 vert and i never liked the look of it. Now i own an 89 hatchback that is a huge project that’s coming along great. Awhile ago i picked up a complete premium sound system from a 1993 vert and got an automatic tape deck radio and put it in and it sounds okaybut… i want better sound out of it, this is my daily and project car and i like my music. Anyone know of some aftermarket speakers that work with the factory 1993 premium amp and radio?