Speaker Upgrade With stock radio

pierce.corgan

May 26, 2020
Maryland
Hey guys! so i’m aware speaker and radio upgrades in fox bodies have been done countless times, i had an aftermarket radio in my 88 vert and i never liked the look of it. Now i own an 89 hatchback that is a huge project that’s coming along great. Awhile ago i picked up a complete premium sound system from a 1993 vert and got an automatic tape deck radio and put it in and it sounds okay
but… i want better sound out of it, this is my daily and project car and i like my music. Anyone know of some aftermarket speakers that work with the factory 1993 premium amp and radio?
 

