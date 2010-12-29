Special Edition Mustang or Just an Option Code - Buck Tag on a Wrecking Yard Car

l1k2gadd
I was looking through some cars in the wrecking yards this weekend and discovered that my Fox Body power seat track can be found in SN95 Mustangs too, BUT, I came across a Buck Tag on a car that interested me a bit.
I own several Limited Edition Fox Body Mustangs. Since I know that the Feature cars of 1992 and 1993 have the word Feature imprinted in the body Buck Tag I just had to take this (1998, I believe) Buck Tag with me when I saw it.
I don't believe the Ford employees are so dumb that they don't know when a convertible is coming down the assembly line so when I saw the lack of codes on this buck tag and the two words CONV and SPOILER on the tag I tried to research the codes, with no luck.
The car was, of course, a convertible, but what I was wondering is did Ford make a special edition convertible in the SN95 body style? I took some pictures of the door data label on the car but they were too fuzzy to be able to read. I may go back and try to get better pictures of the door data label later this week. The car is the correct color for the BZ code on the label though. That code isn't on the Buck Tag though, like the Fox Body cars have,
