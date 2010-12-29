Special Edition Mustang or Just an Option Code - Buck Tag on a Wrecking Yard Car

I was looking through some cars in the wrecking yards this weekend and discovered that my Fox Body power seat track can be found in SN95 Mustangs too, BUT, I came across a Buck Tag on a car that interested me a bit.

I own several Limited Edition Fox Body Mustangs. Since I know that the Feature cars of 1992 and 1993 have the word Feature imprinted in the body Buck Tag I just had to take this (1998, I believe) Buck Tag with me when I saw it.

I don't believe the Ford employees are so dumb that they don't know when a convertible is coming down the assembly line so when I saw the lack of codes on this buck tag and the two words CONV and SPOILER on the tag I tried to research the codes, with no luck.



The car was, of course, a convertible, but what I was wondering is did Ford make a special edition convertible in the SN95 body style? I took some pictures of the door data label on the car but they were too fuzzy to be able to read. I may go back and try to get better pictures of the door data label later this week. The car is the correct color for the BZ code on the label though. That code isn't on the Buck Tag though, like the Fox Body cars have,
 

Attachments

Special edition SN95s ?


The '94 Indy Pace Car Cobra 'verts come to mind... :shrug:

There was also a "Woodward Dream Cruise" edition SN95 'vert as well, possibly a dealer option around the Motor City for the 1997 or 1998 model year or something - white GT bodies and SVO side skirting/side exhaust pipes...



Definitely go back there and grab the VIN if you can and photos of the VIN and door jamb sticker too maybe (select the "close-up," aka: "macro" mode on your digital camera to get a nice sharp, up-close photo so we can make out the letters/numbers).


:cheers:
 
Well the guy at the wrecking yard said no problem getting a picture of the door data label. I didn't think my cell phone (old) would do a good job so I brought a digital camera.

They even have a 1982 5.0 Capri RS that is almost complete too (minus the 5.0 engine and manual tranny).

Here is the picture of the door data label. The car has been picked through and many parts are gone, from seats to engine and tranny, to the hood. The deck lid is still there, the fenders, doors, and the back seat.
 

Attachments

I think it must be a 98, but I have no idea about that tag, unless it may have been a Cobra and so many things are missing now, ya might not be able to tell right off hand. There is a chance the tag was added by mistake, of course. It happens very rarely though, I'm sure.

My DD has an incorrect or improper tag on it. Somewhere along the line, they didn't realize it was an Eddie Bauer and according to the VIN, it isn't really an EB. For example, Ford doesn't recognize the vehicle to have driving/fog lamps, yet they are clearly installed right along with the two-tone paint and the words "Eddie Bauer" in various places, not to mention every other standard EB feature of that model yr.

A lamp cracked and I went in for a replacement and the gal at the parts counter matter of factly told me she had no information to help me, even though I provided a correct VIN. I was like, "So... uhhh... how's about you look up the lamps without the VIN?" It took awhile, but she managed. All the folks in there were only slightly shocked and told me mine was hardly the 1st case they'd seen.
 
yea the woodward dream cruise edition is pretty sweet, considering i spend my whole summer on woodward avenue lol. my buddy has one a 97 hardtop paid 2500 for it with 117k miles just needs a couple of small things.
 
I looked at the car when I was there again today and noticed that it has the black tri-bar stripe down the rocker panels but the rear bumper cover says Mustang on it, not Mustang GT. I see a 44 in the VIN on the door data label, and I know that the body code 44 in the Fox Body cars is LX convertible and 45 is GT convertible, but I don't know what it represents in these cars.
 

Attachments

I just found my buc tag does anyone know how to decode
the 73 is 3.27 gears the x is 1999 what is the TH ANN ? and the 1132 and 0318269?
 

Attachments

