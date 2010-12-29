Special Edition Mustang or Just an Option Code - Buck Tag on a Wrecking Yard Car

I think it must be a 98, but I have no idea about that tag, unless it may have been a Cobra and so many things are missing now, ya might not be able to tell right off hand. There is a chance the tag was added by mistake, of course. It happens very rarely though, I'm sure.



My DD has an incorrect or improper tag on it. Somewhere along the line, they didn't realize it was an Eddie Bauer and according to the VIN, it isn't really an EB. For example, Ford doesn't recognize the vehicle to have driving/fog lamps, yet they are clearly installed right along with the two-tone paint and the words "Eddie Bauer" in various places, not to mention every other standard EB feature of that model yr.



A lamp cracked and I went in for a replacement and the gal at the parts counter matter of factly told me she had no information to help me, even though I provided a correct VIN. I was like, "So... uhhh... how's about you look up the lamps without the VIN?" It took awhile, but she managed. All the folks in there were only slightly shocked and told me mine was hardly the 1st case they'd seen.