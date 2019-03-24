For Sale Spectre Dual Snorkel Air Cleaner

droopie85gt

droopie85gt

Dec 26, 2016
Cordova, TN
Brand New-Never used Spectre polished aluminum dual snorkel air cleaner. Spectre Part number 98699.
https://www.jegs.com/i/Spectre/865/98699/10002/-1
No hoses or hardware, but new with no dents. $100 PP plus fees or gift. Includes Shipping. I am in Cordova, TN 38018


IMG_20190324_132027.jpg
IMG_20190324_132031.jpg
IMG_20190324_132038.jpg
IMG_20190324_132052.jpg
IMG_20190324_132054.jpg
 
