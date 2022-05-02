Speed Control Switch bypass - WOT Box install

So, a little backstory on what's going on. I installed my WOT box this weekend, pretty easily. I ran into an issue because I have an aftermarket steering wheel, therefore my cruise control switch was removed, so I had nowhere to route the green WOT box wire for the clutch. I was going to run it to the clutch safety switch, but I read on a forum that none of those wires are hot. Went up under the dash and saw the connector that is pictured below and connected to the clutch pedal assembly, so figured I'd give it a shot and see if that green wire would by chance work like the switch that was removed from my car. Anyways, I screwed up and ended up breaking the green wire in half that is on the switch this connector plugs into. There is still enough wire left on the switch to reconnect the wire. I connected the WOT box wire, and was super excited that it worked. Problem is, I reconnected the other half of the green wire and the car will not start. I tried taking the wot box wire off, just in case it was interfering and the car still didn't start.

So now this leaves me with several issues:

1. I have seen this module labeled as "Speed control switch", "Clutch Switch", and "Cruise Control Deactivation Switch". I am hardly able to find any information on it, let alone a wiring diagram.

2. Whatever it is, can it be bypassed in order to start the car?


