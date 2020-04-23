Electrical Speed Density 02 Harness on Mass air car??

S

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
20
2
13
18
North Carolina
Hello all. It's been a while since I've posted last but since we last talked I've put on some new battery cables along with a new IAC. I checked my 02 sensor harness the other day as I'm going over the whole car and I noticed that it appears to be a speed density harness and there is no way to pin it out. This is strange because my car is an 89 and obviously mass air. I do believe however that at one point it was swapped from an AOD to a T5. I'm having very many weird idle issues and generally just not having a great time with the car. Would this speed density 02 harness cause any issues and should I get an 02 harness for my year and make sure it's pinned out correctly? When I do this should I go ahead and make sure that I have a manual transmission harness while I'm at it? I don't want to burn the computer up. I'm also not totally sure if the NSS is being used or not and I'm not very knowledgeable about anything to do with the trans harness. So what should I do? Thanks for any help
(Quick Edit) I forgot to mention that the car now has an A9L in it. When I bought the car the inj and main harness were cut up and the ecu was a C3W1. Not sure if any of this helps or matters.

5A7D4F69-C2FA-4A19-844C-6E5A4026B16E.jpeg
here’s a picture of the 02 harness if that helps. I do not see a place to put the jumper for my year and transmission
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,629
8,751
224
Massachusetts
Look on the opposite side of the plug for the jumper. The speed density harnesses were 5-wire and came on the 87 and early ‘88s. By late 88 all cars had the 7-wire harness plug there with jumper.

From the pic, it looks like 7 wires
 
F

fox racer v2

Active Member
Jun 2, 2019
72
38
28
31
Brooklyn
Here's the stock '89 T5 plug wiring, the 'loop' or bridge are the teal dots (will be different on AOD). White is left unused (again, AOD will be different), the purple/pink are consistent on between SD/MAF setups (87-93, at least. Not sure on '86):
O2 harness.PNG


Best bet to verify the wires, colors may change through the year so could be indicative of someone swapping an old one out for a different one.

If the computer is fried the car may still start but run super rough. Report back any codes you may have
 
Last edited:
S

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
20
2
13
18
North Carolina
Mustang5L5 said:
Teal is manual trans.

Auto loop would be the white to the teal below it
Click to expand...
Great information as always. Thanks fellas. Now that I look at my picture I do see that it does appear to be a mass air harness but the jumper doesn’t look jumpered in the right place. I’m assuming I shouldn’t touch the jumper until I confirm that I have a manual transmission harness in the car? I think it’s still an aod trans harness because I can start the gear in gear and no clutch down at all. I can still dump codes without the code 67 as well and I can’t find the plugs that may have been jumped for the clutch safety switch
 
S

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
20
2
13
18
North Carolina
Alright p
fox racer v2 said:
Here's the stock '89 T5 plug wiring, the 'loop' or bridge are the teal dots (will be different on AOD). White is left unused (again, AOD will be different), the purple/pink are consistent on between SD/MAF setups (87-93, at least. Not sure on '86):
O2 harness.PNG


Best bet to verify the wires, colors may change through the year so could be indicative of someone swapping an old one out for a different one.

If the computer is fried the car may still start but run super rough. Report back any codes you may have
Click to expand...
I actually dumped the codes yesterday and what it came back with was my usual code 22 for bap sensor failure and then a bunch of evr smog related codes. I did get a code 33 because I have no vacuum line hooked up to the egr. (Not done by me). I also passed the cylinder balance test. This is my second bap sensor on the second harness. Albeit the second bap was also used and given for free as a test. But besides high idle issues the car actually runs pretty good now.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,629
8,751
224
Massachusetts
The two plugs that connect to the clutch pedal switch are buried up in the dash wiring near the clutch pedal. They are there, but depending on how the dash harness was installed they may be tucked in a way that they are hard to see. If you can't find them, pull the driver's seat, get comfy, and really stick your head up in that area and search for them.

They look like this. Black one is the start circuit and is jumpered here to allow an AOD to start without pressing in a pedal

p2190037-jpg.jpg


They plug in here (except obviously not cut)
p2190036-jpg.jpg
 
S

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
20
2
13
18
North Carolina
Mustang5L5 said:
The two plugs that connect to the clutch pedal switch are buried up in the dash wiring near the clutch pedal. They are there, but depending on how the dash harness was installed they may be tucked in a way that they are hard to see. If you can't find them, pull the driver's seat, get comfy, and really stick your head up in that area and search for them.

They look like this. Black one is the start circuit and is jumpered here to allow an AOD to start without pressing in a pedal

p2190037-jpg.jpg


They plug in here (except obviously not cut)
p2190036-jpg.jpg
Click to expand...
Ah okay thanks so much. So I know where at least one is (the clear one)Now I just need to find the black one and I’m sure mine is jumpered otherwise I don’t think my car would start. Then on to identifying the trans harness if I could find it in the mess that’s under my dash. Quick question, if my computer can’t detect that the car is ever in neutral, wouldn’t my idle logic change and have a bit of a hanging idle since the car thinks it has a bit of load?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,629
8,751
224
Massachusetts
Yes, that’s exactly what would happen. Hanging idle.

Check the door tag. It will tell you if the car was originally an AOD. If it was, you are likely missing the connector for the NGS on the t5 and will need to change that harness
 
S

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
20
2
13
18
North Carolina
Mustang5L5 said:
Yes, that’s exactly what would happen. Hanging idle.

Check the door tag. It will tell you if the car was originally an AOD. If it was, you are likely missing the connector for the NGS on the t5 and will need to change that harness
Click to expand...
I’ll check out the door tag tomorrow. Hopefully it’s still there. Also another question and sorry if it’s a stupid one but where does the trans harness plug into the actual car at? Thanks for all the help this far.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,629
8,751
224
Massachusetts
It goes through the trans tunnel on the drivers side, then under the drivers seat, then to the drivers side kick panel.

My car was an speed density AOD. I went to 5-spd mass air. I had to change the trans harness and repin the o2 harness
 
S

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
20
2
13
18
North Carolina
Mustang5L5 said:
It goes through the trans tunnel on the drivers side, then under the drivers seat, then to the drivers side kick panel.

My car was an speed density AOD. I went to 5-spd mass air. I had to change the trans harness and repin the o2 harness
Click to expand...
Ah okay so I was probably staring the plug right in the face then. Strangely enough me just touching wires made all sorts of funny things happen with the car. The passenger window won’t roll down anymore and then the right hand blinker would blink but wouldn’t show up on the cluster so I messed with the physical blinker and it started working again. I have no idea what kind of hack job the previous owners did but it sure is taking its toll on me lol. Thanks so much for the help
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
7 Speed Density options 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
Mustang5L5 Electrical Aod-t5, Speed Density To Mass Air, 02 Harness Differences, Etc Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Bad92GT anyone got a speed density harness laying around? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
mustangillusion injector harness... mass air vs. speed density Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
84blkstang 86 Speed Density harness questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Speed Density options
Electrical Aod-t5, Speed Density To Mass Air, 02 Harness Differences, Etc
anyone got a speed density harness laying around?
injector harness... mass air vs. speed density
86 Speed Density harness questions
Top Bottom