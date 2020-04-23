Hello all. It's been a while since I've posted last but since we last talked I've put on some new battery cables along with a new IAC. I checked my 02 sensor harness the other day as I'm going over the whole car and I noticed that it appears to be a speed density harness and there is no way to pin it out. This is strange because my car is an 89 and obviously mass air. I do believe however that at one point it was swapped from an AOD to a T5. I'm having very many weird idle issues and generally just not having a great time with the car. Would this speed density 02 harness cause any issues and should I get an 02 harness for my year and make sure it's pinned out correctly? When I do this should I go ahead and make sure that I have a manual transmission harness while I'm at it? I don't want to burn the computer up. I'm also not totally sure if the NSS is being used or not and I'm not very knowledgeable about anything to do with the trans harness. So what should I do? Thanks for any help(Quick Edit) I forgot to mention that the car now has an A9L in it. When I bought the car the inj and main harness were cut up and the ecu was a C3W1. Not sure if any of this helps or matters.here’s a picture of the 02 harness if that helps. I do not see a place to put the jumper for my year and transmission