Speed Density Combos

I was just given some “Brodix BP ST 5.0 R Series Cylinder Heads CNC Ported” by a friend and was wondering how these would fare on a SD car? So far my 87 Notch has a 306 with mods that include Intake, BBK 70mm Spacer and TB,BBK long tubes,BBK Off Road Cats with X pipe to stainless piping with Borla XR-1’s. Currently running some crap E7 heads that don’t breath for anything and the car still did 251hp and 300+tq at Izzy Performance Dyno in Compton Ca. Now what I wanna know is how some of you SD guys feel this car would do with a Crower 15511 or a Steeda #19 cam and those new heads added?