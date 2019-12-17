Speed Density options

727
Hi All,
I have a an ‘88 5.0 LX 5speed.
Still sporting the original speed density computer.
Can I install a stroker short block using stock or upgraded heads while using the stock cam and still keep the stock injection and computer? Anyone done this and is it worth the effort?
