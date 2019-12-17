Speed Density options

7

727

New Member
Nov 26, 2019
1
0
0
45
Mississippi
Hi All,
I have a an ‘88 5.0 LX 5speed.
Still sporting the original speed density computer.
Can I install a stroker short block using stock or upgraded heads while using the stock cam and still keep the stock injection and computer? Anyone done this and is it worth the effort?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F 88 stang hi what kind of mods can you do to my 88 with speed density, 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
G Engine Which speed density cam to use? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
5.0aintslow Speed density idle question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 44
M Speed Density running rich Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
hoopty5.0 Hypothetical speed density questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
Similar threads
88 stang hi what kind of mods can you do to my 88 with speed density,
Engine Which speed density cam to use?
Speed density idle question
Speed Density running rich
Hypothetical speed density questions
Top Bottom