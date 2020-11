Looking for people who had good or bad experience in getting their motor redone from top to bottom With a 331 stroker kit from a speed shop in Chicagoland area. Motor is original 1993 with 99,000 miles on it. Its all stock except for a Vortec supercharger on it. I want to keep the blower and install on the new rebuild motor. Not looking to race it, just want it redone. Im original owner of the car so i want to keep the block and upgrade everything else.