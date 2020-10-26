For Sale Speedo Cable - New OEM Ford for 1986-1993 (No Cruise Version)

Part number E6ZZ-17260-A. Impossible to find OEM new! I picked this up a few years ago and saved this for a project that never saw the light of day. I wanted OEM parts for this build and paid more than I probably should have. Wanting to get back some of that and hoping there is someone out there that can use a genuine Ford part. There isn't much information out there for applications but what I could find suggested it is the service part for non-cruise control equipped vehicles. $80 shipped to the lower 48. I am in Fort Worth, TX.
 

