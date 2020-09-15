1995 GT that j just bought has had a great swap. Seller said he believes they are 4.10’s but I will check before ordering something to correct the speedometer.



What are my best options as no one sells an 8 tooth gear that I would need per the calculators. I have heard of swapping over to a 6 or 7 tooth gear as one option - any tuners/chips that could also correct this (then its an “all-in-one type deal)?



Thanks for the help.