Drivetrain Speedo Correction

1995 GT that j just bought has had a great swap. Seller said he believes they are 4.10’s but I will check before ordering something to correct the speedometer.

What are my best options as no one sells an 8 tooth gear that I would need per the calculators. I have heard of swapping over to a 6 or 7 tooth gear as one option - any tuners/chips that could also correct this (then its an “all-in-one type deal)?

Thanks for the help.
 

You can swap the drive gear on the T5's output shaft to a 6 or 7 tooth, but that requires removing the extension housing on the transmission. Unsure if that's in your scope of ability.


Short of that, you'll have to research mechanical speedo correction boxes.
 
