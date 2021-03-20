Speedo question

Andrews24

Andrews24

Mar 13, 2021
Sylvania, OH
Done a bunch of research... have the crazy massive bouncing speedo... just bought the cable (old one has multiple burns), sensor (doesn’t spin free by hand connected to cable nor does the cable without the sensor), and another red 3.73 speedo tooth gear just to rule it all out - old one looks fine. (Bought thru LMR)

Question is, do I need to buy Graphite lube? If so, where? Any other ideas/advise? Thank you

