Speedo, tripo, and odometers being weird

So I have a 95 gt, I have swapped the transmission out to a 4r70w. My odo and trip never worked, and the gauge needle would just spin, and spin. Well, now it has a swapped out gauge that worked, speedo gear n worm new(worked for 24 miles when the speedo worked), new vss, and fuses are good. I do not have cruise control. I have been resetting the gauge to get the speedo to work, if it will. All other gauges work, just not this mph gauge. I literally just replaced the odometer gears last night, and they worked for one drive, and they quit this morning. I’m new to this stuff so I’m trying to remember all I’ve tried but I know I’ve done these for sure. Could the vss connector be bad?