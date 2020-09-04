I bought a 95 gt with minor mods and a few small problems which are mostly fixed now. One of the problems was the speedometer didn't work. The guy said it wasn't the right transmission and the cable wasn't plugged in so today I get under there and it's plugged in but the vss isn't connected try to connect it but it doesn't fit. So I tie up the wires and start driving. Speedo works now but jumps all the way to almost maxed out almost makes a full rotation when I'm going like 30 mph.