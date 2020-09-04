Electrical Speedometer way off

Andresquintana.mma

Andresquintana.mma

Active Member
Nov 28, 2014
117
12
28
29
I bought a 95 gt with minor mods and a few small problems which are mostly fixed now. One of the problems was the speedometer didn't work. The guy said it wasn't the right transmission and the cable wasn't plugged in so today I get under there and it's plugged in but the vss isn't connected try to connect it but it doesn't fit. So I tie up the wires and start driving. Speedo works now but jumps all the way to almost maxed out almost makes a full rotation when I'm going like 30 mph.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D ‘01 Cobra Speedo off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
N Speedometer Way Off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Tagger Speedometer Off? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
1punisher Speedometer Is Off 10mph 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
electro_cal Speedometer Off 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
clr0gers Speedometer Off 14mph 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
B Speedometer Way Off!! Need Help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 18
tjmaxx Speedometer Off SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
98GTragtop my speedometer is off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
JMstang7 Help With getting SPEEDOMETER plastic off SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
1FatPony Speedometer off by 20mph. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
Seraphitia102 How much will my speedometer be off installing my 3.90 gears? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
88Stang331 Speedometer way off Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
B new wheels/tires throw off speedometer SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
9 Speedometer off? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
98BLKGT Speedometer off after procharger install. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
W speedometer gauge off Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
G 17 to 18 inch rims, speedometer off,how much?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
J New 4.10 gears Speedometer off???? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
P Speedometer off :( 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
P speedometer off Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T speedometer is off Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Speedometer not reading accurately Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R Drivetrain Correct speedometer after gears - 02 GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
M 1994 Mustang COBRA - speedometer not working 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
MachMan73 Calculate number of teeth on speedometer driven gear for 1973 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
DemonGT Interior and Upholstery Autometer Speedometer Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
SadbutTrue Speedometer, temp, and fuel gauge issues (fox t5/late 5.8 in classic) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
P Speedometer doesn’t work 4.6 swapped 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 33
P 03 gt auto speedometer acting wonky SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
A 1998 mustang gt 18" staggered wheels/3.73 gear combo speedometer calibration help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Onesick99GT Low rpm stalling fix 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Onesick99GT Speedometer Not Working Fix SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
ragtop88 Interior and Upholstery Jittery 88 GT Speedometer Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
Lake Martin John Speedometer gear Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
D 90 GT speedometer needle issue 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
K Electrical Help! 94 GT lost speedometer, radio, clock. All fuses are good 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
B Drivetrain Speedometer Shop used grease, need to clean cable? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
DrSmart 95 GT Conv. Does the Keyless Entry Module feed power to the Speedometer? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
DrSmart 94 GT Convertible Speedo Electrical Issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
8 95 get speedometer and odometer not working 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
T Speedometer replacement 2008 mustang Gt 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
G 1975 Mustang II Speedometer Driven Gear 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
R 1994 GT - Need Location of Fuse for speedometer, dome light, hood light, pwr mirrors 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
Hudson N Interior lights and speedometer broke Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
wolfheads 1994 mustang gt speedometer not working 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
BigRedMachine Speedometer cluster question SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
D 1987 gt convertible speedometer & vin decoding Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S 84 Mustang Convertible - Top Won't Work / Speedometer / etc Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R 1997 GT speedometer not working SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom