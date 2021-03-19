Spend my money!

Hi guys, new to the forum here. I have a '95 sn95 GT vert and I'm looking for some direction with it. Not long ago, I had a fender bender and started down a path of repairs which should end tomorrow. Aside from the body work (cowl hood and cobra bumper added at this point) it was determined that my trans lines leaked and I kinda destroyed my AODE driving it to the shop stuck in 2nd gear with low trans fluid. Anyway, after much deliberation and arguing with insurance, I have decided the payout isnt worth a salvage title.This took a few months to play out. Initial impressions led me to buy a new car right away and thus take my time to deal with the mustang. I have invested quite a bit at this point, roughly 1300 in body work and now 2600 for a BUILT transmission in anticipation of further upgrades. I am committed now to the build and need to make a decision on the direction it will take. Currently, I'm sitting on stock headers and intake, stock heads, CAI, custom x-pipe to two shallow glasspacks that dump below the car, a mild cam, and a BAMA 4-bank eliminator tune for all of that. The trans shop is building the unit to handle 450-500 fwhp (my request) with all the 4r70w goodies and a billet TC with about an 1800-2000 stall. I asked for this because I want this car to stay fun and streetable.So clearly I've decided that if I am going to dump money into this car, I need to dump it the right way. I wasn't going to buy a used trans, so I decided to go ahead and set up the trans while I was at this juncture so I dont have to worry about it again. Now, I'm looking at the best way to deliver that power to the trans.Obviously there are going to be very different opinions as to the most cost effective way to reach this goal. The way I see it, my options are:-turbo-procharge-coyote swap-NO2 (Not really my style)I've been leaning heavy towards turbo, so much improvement in tech and engineering compared to supercharging in the last decade. But I don't know enough to make an educated decision yet, so I hope you guys can help me come up with a solid build plan!