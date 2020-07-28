Rdub6
Mustang Master
-
- Dec 29, 2017
-
- 1,513
-
- 1,095
-
- 123
This is on my long list for sure, but it really bothers me. My paint has its nicks and scratches, but this spot is the worst of it (I bought it like this).
Is there any way of fixing this, other than a full respray of the bumper cover?
I guess because it’s just......so in my line of sight...... every time I walk into the garage that it’s starting to wear me down.
Is there any way of fixing this, other than a full respray of the bumper cover?
I guess because it’s just......so in my line of sight...... every time I walk into the garage that it’s starting to wear me down.