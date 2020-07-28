Paint and Body Spider Cracks on Front Bumper

Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,513
1,095
123
Long Island, NY
This is on my long list for sure, but it really bothers me. My paint has its nicks and scratches, but this spot is the worst of it (I bought it like this).
Is there any way of fixing this, other than a full respray of the bumper cover?
I guess because it’s just......so in my line of sight...... every time I walk into the garage that it’s starting to wear me down.
04ADAEB2-DC2D-4C6D-A5F7-A7437824ED8A.jpeg
 

Steel1

Steel1

Mustang Master
Aug 18, 2017
1,052
459
113
50
Connecticut
Got to be sanded out and repainted, I imagine you could do a spot repair but then your trying to blend etc.
If there is any other blemishes in the bumper you could take care of it all at once.
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,513
1,095
123
Long Island, NY
Rest of the bumper is fine. I figured there’s no easy way out. This spot just really aggravates me! I’ll probably just have to learn to live with it until I’m ready for a full paint job!
 
