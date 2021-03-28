spider gears damaged - how bad is this?

Hi all,

pics below.

95 gt heads/intake/cam/supercharger for about 95% of its 140k+ miles. supercharger no longer on car.



I am in the process of changing my differential oil. I didn't hear any noises or anything, just changing it out of due diligence since I am getting the car back into shape.

drained it out and took a look at the gears inside.

found at least a few teeth on the spider gear are obviously damaged. I don't know how to rotate them to see the rest of the teeth (other than taking everything apart, which I'm not prepared to do at this time).

I also found what appears to be some wear marks on the ring gear.

I don't want to say the word 'slop' and trigger the wrong responses, but there may be some slop in the gears. not sure. I could rotate the tire about 0.5 inches before the ring gear moved it seems. I was watching some youtube videos last night and now I'm paranoid. I would be surprised if the guy who put the gears in (in 1995/1996 or so) went through all that appears to be the necessary steps.



I have been driving the car for a few weeks now and didn't seem to have any problem with the differential. if I didn't start the change procedure, I would still be driving the car as is.



so, I know that these should be replaced I guess, questions below:



1. seems I need to replace the spider gears for sure, but the ring gear seems ok, or do they all have to be replaced as a set?



2. as I mentioned, I would be driving this around oblivious if I hadn't checked, so how bad is this if I keep driving it until I find somebody to do the work?



3. is this wear pretty typical after 140K+ of hard miles?



4. car currently has 3.73 gear set, I don't necessarily love driving around with 3.73s, but I can live with it. this seems like it may be a perfect opportunity to replace the 3.73s with 3.55s maybe but the cost may be prohibitive to do it if it's not needed. so, does anybody know how many hours of labor it typically would take to A. replace just the spider gears and B. replace spider and ring and pinion gears? I don't want to spend like $1500 or whatever to replace everything if I could spend $300 just to replace the spider gears. Seems there is a lot of work involved with replacing ring and pinion gears.



thanks