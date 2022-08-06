Spindle damage?

Hey guys, I have a 1990 Fox with a 5 lug conversion (94-95 spindle) I’m rebuilding my suspension and while taking my spindle off I bumped the bearing surface just a little bit and it has a very small knick in it... I know completely smooth is how it needs to be, but would this tiny little knick make a difference in the way the bearing rises? I am thinking I should take some 400 grit sandpaper and lightly touch it up. Any thoughts? The side pictures are hard to see it because it’s so small even though it looks pretty big from the front. I plan on getting these sandblasted at some point also
 

