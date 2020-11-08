Spinning Noise on Start Up

I have a '67 with the factory 390. It usually takes a few cranks to get it started, but today I went to start it for the first time in 3 weeks and the following happened....



Turned the key, gave it a little gas for a few seconds then stopped, wouldn't start (this is normal). Tried again (this is normal) and it would just make a spinning noise, like a blender with nothing in. I was thinking a pulley was just spinning and maybe a belt is loose? Wrong? Right? Ideas?