Spinning Noise on Start Up

I have a '67 with the factory 390. It usually takes a few cranks to get it started, but today I went to start it for the first time in 3 weeks and the following happened....

Turned the key, gave it a little gas for a few seconds then stopped, wouldn't start (this is normal). Tried again (this is normal) and it would just make a spinning noise, like a blender with nothing in. I was thinking a pulley was just spinning and maybe a belt is loose? Wrong? Right? Ideas?
 

A blender sound makes me think your starter Bendix did not kick out and engage the flywheel. Have you heard a starter bench tested before? If you have someone else turn the key while you look under the hood, it will be easy to see what is or isn’t going on. Keep your fingers clear and do not end up like Flat Stanley.
 
