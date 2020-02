So, I recently came across a set of e7's someone gave me. They were ported and have a larger intake valve. Has anyone used split rocker ratios to increase the flow on the exhaust side? I would think the added lift would help it without having to spend too much money to increase the valve sizes, but I've got no experience with how split ratios would effect flow rates. I've got a b303 and a 600 carb, block is stock.