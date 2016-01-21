Engine Split Second Hesitation In 4.6l 98 Gt

S

Stub32

New Member
Nov 29, 2015
14
0
1
68
I have a 98 gt 4.6l. I have a momentary tick, hick up at any speed, What ever you want to call it.. There are no codes. Took it to a shop and he found no codes in the computer. He put it on all his testing equipment and found nothing. There is no pattern as to when it happens. It seems to maybe have started after an oil change at one of those oil changers shop, but not real sure. However we discovered that I was down a qt. of oil.I think they shorted me. The engineer is in really great shape. It has a factory rebuilt engineer with about 40k on it,. The smog check showed it was running like a new car. I don't drive it alot, only weekends.. Mechanic replaced a couple small sensors that had to do with sending information from the crank to the computer. We where just guessing at that point. It is just a split second hesitation. Does anyone have this problem? Any ideas would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


S

Stub32

New Member
Nov 29, 2015
14
0
1
68
flstang65 said:
Coil pack or 2 would be my guess.
Click to expand...
Was wondering why you guessed that. I looked at them and one had cracks at the screw holes. They are Ford motor craft. They could be the originals. The car has had 230,000 miles on it. The engine has 40,000 on it. One last thing is that when it does it the RPM's drop and then come right back.
 
flstang65

flstang65

10 Year Member
Dec 6, 2007
1,484
133
94
SE Georgia
If you have a miss, then it can feel like a stutter or hesitation. The check engine light doesn't even have to be on.
 
S

Stub32

New Member
Nov 29, 2015
14
0
1
68
flstang65 said:
If you have a miss, then it can feel like a stutter or hesitation. The check engine light doesn't even have to be on.
Click to expand...
I change the coils and it still hesitates. Any other ideas? If I take it to the Ford dealer do think they can diagnose it. Do they have the equipment to figure it out?
 
S

Stub32

New Member
Nov 29, 2015
14
0
1
68
Stub32 said:
Ok Coils ,spark plugs and wires (all motorcraft), crank sensors changed, all ground points checked and throttle body sensor changed. Still does it . Any other ideas?
Click to expand...
Also, has new fuel pump and filter. Only 3/k miles on these
 
S

Stub32

New Member
Nov 29, 2015
14
0
1
68
flstang65 said:
I would need my scan tool at this point
Click to expand...
Took it to an exclusive ford Mechanic with very good credentials and they put it thru the paces with a Ford scanner and it shows nothing. It did it during the scan and nothing. He suggested the cats may be the problem as they crackel when cold. It passed a smog test a year ago with flying colors. Still at a loss. Could the computer be having problems?
 
M

Max22

Member
Jul 1, 2015
119
4
18
When did you change your front o2s last? That could give it a little studder if one is going out, although that should throw a code...
 
S

Stub32

New Member
Nov 29, 2015
14
0
1
68
About a year ago I don't drive that much as it is a casual. Car. It seems to happen at speeds below 50. I'm wondering if it might be some type of air flow problem. It's something that won't code
 
S

Stub32

New Member
Nov 29, 2015
14
0
1
68
Three good mechanics no one knows. If the computers don't show a code and the problem being sporadic no one knows how to repair
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kdubslugga Engine Hesitant for a split second! Whats that sound like? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
brentwoodboy While Cruising, Car Goes From 2K RPM to 0 In a Split Second VERY Rapidly... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
9 car just up and dies for a split second Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
F Engine Split ratio rockers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Z Engine 1998 split port head swap SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
H Expired Sacramento, Ca 17 Inch Split Spoke Wheels 96 97 98 Gt Wheels Tires Brakes 0
jozsefsz Block Splitting - Rhyme Or Reason 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
twogts4us Water Pump Shaft Cover Split? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
elle Split Port Swap Start SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
Notchthis '98 GT Split-spoke wheels and tires Wheels Tires Brakes 0
Butterfinger Why split? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
8 anyone on here split a block? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
M Sellin split 5 spoke 07 gt rims Other Classifieds 0
A 5 Pony rims with tires willing to split up local pick up only in northern NJ Wheels Tires Brakes 1
S-Car-Go Radiator temperture split Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
D Split port help SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
S Rear end split in half!?!? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
blckstng96 PICS OF FOXES WITH 96-98 GT SPLIT SPOKES 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 28
ryan218 split 5's lx vert (pics) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
grey5.0beast Painted my new rims(Split 5s)!!!! DUW** 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
M Got my 95 cobra done.... then split block? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
A Clutch Cable Splitting Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Oil filter splitting on early 4.6 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
classic boost Newest member of the Split Block Club Classic Mustang Specific Tech 25
68converted Bench front seat w/ split uppers? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
slvr2000stang My split port flow numbers SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
slvr2000stang My split port flow numbers SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 7
B Broken rockers???? split in two Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C Split Bellhousing 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
ExplodingGopher Valve seals split down the side....damn it Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
4000 Pounds of Iron Split 5-spoke 96-98 wheels on 5lug Fox? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
S Block splitting territory? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
M When did you split your block???? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
GTA_V6_Mustang Split Port Induction SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
K Split oil pan? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
DarkoStoj is there a carrier split in a ford 9"? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
P Tumble Port vs. Split Port SVT Tech Forum 15
OrangeMustangGt Why does the block split at high hp? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
WaterPog Split personality is bad mmmkay.... Regional Forums and Event Information 22
C 17" MUSTANG SPLIT SPOKE GT WHEELS 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
R OE Rubber intake hose/75mm TB(hose splitting) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
dastang2 split port heads and single port heads what's the difference SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
E Split-port Swap?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
E Split-port Swap? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
I Will 285/40/17's fit my factory 17" split 5spokes?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
rdgdawgGT Dilemma... opinions needed... splitting Phase I mods SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
Dan2017 Fuel 89 Mustang LX sport 5.0 stick, cranks, no start, fuel pump comes on with key doesn't shut off after 1-2 seconds Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
L The quest for a 9 second street car The Welcome Wagon 12
G Engine 1993 GT keeps stalling after 30 seconds to a minute when sitting Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
L 30 second stumble 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 21
Similar threads
Top Bottom