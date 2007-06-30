Spoiler Pic request

My previous '89 notch had one. I've got pics somewhere on CD at home I can post later. For now, just let it suffice for me to say that it looks FUGLY as all hell. I hated the wing when I bought it, but I only kept it on because I wasn't eager to leave four gaping holes in my decklid. I eventually wound up just ghetto-filling the holes with JB Weld and spot-painting them, and it looked okay ... or rather, it looked 10x better than it did with that stupid wing.Saleen wings belong on hatches ONLY. So sayeth the Dave, so mote it be. *makes official doctrine stamp here*