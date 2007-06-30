Spoiler Pic request

asecretfile
Does anyone have a pic of a coupe with a Saleen Spoiler? Retarded looking? Ideas?
Thanks
I have one on my vert. it came with a decklid that I had bought and I said what the hell and left it on there. at 115-120 it really does a great job of holding the rear end down and reducing vibration. too bad it's still ugly
what about a cobra wing on a notch? might look a little better
Uhhhh.... ummmmm.... how to put this without pissing anyone off.....???....