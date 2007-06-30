Spoiler Pic request

Darkwriter77

Darkwriter77

Resident Ranting Negative Nancy
Jul 1, 2005
255
233
104
Apache Junction, AZ
My previous '89 notch had one. I've got pics somewhere on CD at home I can post later. For now, just let it suffice for me to say that it looks FUGLY as all hell. I hated the wing when I bought it, but I only kept it on because I wasn't eager to leave four gaping holes in my decklid. I eventually wound up just ghetto-filling the holes with JB Weld and spot-painting them, and it looked okay ... or rather, it looked 10x better than it did with that stupid wing.

Saleen wings belong on hatches ONLY. So sayeth the Dave, so mote it be. *makes official doctrine stamp here* :D
 
stykthyn

stykthyn

I want to measure mine. It doesn't look that tall.
10 Year Member
Jul 6, 2006
5,251
2,681
223
gainesville
I have one on my vert. it came with a decklid that I had bought and I said what the hell and left it on there. at 115-120 it really does a great job of holding the rear end down and reducing vibration. too bad it's still ugly
 
QUICK91LX

QUICK91LX

Founding Member
Dec 7, 2001
968
3
39
36
New Jersey
Pukemonsters...

 
Darkwriter77

Darkwriter77

Resident Ranting Negative Nancy
Jul 1, 2005
255
233
104
Apache Junction, AZ
^--- Pretty much exactly what mine looked like, except mine wasn't a four-eye Fox. Only pic I could find on CD last night of it was a really ancient one scanned from the Auto Trader ad, and it's barely discernable as even being a Mustang. :(
 
ryan218

ryan218

In just 10 years, I'll be old enough to drive!!!!
Dec 28, 2005
0
1
38
29
columbus ohio
stykthyn said:
I have one on my vert. it came with a decklid that I had bought and I said what the hell and left it on there. at 115-120 it really does a great job of holding the rear end down and reducing vibration. too bad it's still ugly
Click to expand...

post a picture..im thinking of getting one for my vert!
 
stykthyn

stykthyn

I want to measure mine. It doesn't look that tall.
10 Year Member
Jul 6, 2006
5,251
2,681
223
gainesville
mine is an LX, if I can get my hands on a saleen kit I may keep it. the lack of ground FX just makes it look huge and out of place.
 
nisreo

nisreo

New Member
Jul 22, 2006
178
0
0
doesn't look too bad on a GT vert in my opinion, lx's im not so sure of.
 
Turkey Sammich

Turkey Sammich

I can't fap normal. I cracked a rib, then my ankle
Jul 12, 2006
0
59
154
~FrankenStang~ said:
Uhhhh.... ummmmm.... how to put this without pissing anyone off.....???.... :puke:
Click to expand...

This is where I come in. IMO, anyone who has or is planning on placing any spoiler on a Notch is retarded and should be shot for Notch abuse.

Put the $170 + or more for this spoiler idea into something more useful. :shrug:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

